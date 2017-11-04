Dr. Juan Lora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Lora, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Westmoreland Obstetrics and Gynecology Inc.530 South St Ste G20, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 836-5500
Excela Health Quickcare LLC8775 Norwin Ave, Irwin, PA 15642 Directions (724) 765-1161
Excela Frick Hospital508 S Church St, Mount Pleasant, PA 15666 Directions (724) 836-5500
Excela Health Obgyn100 Excela Health Dr Ste 302, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 537-1480
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr Lora has been an angel in my life. He has saved and changed my life. I love him.??
About Dr. Juan Lora, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
Dr. Lora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lora has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Esophagitis, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lora speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.