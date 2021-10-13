Dr. Juan Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Martin, MD
Dr. Juan Martin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Pittsburgh Medical Centers
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
Minivasive Pain Specialists13831 Northwest Fwy Ste 177, Houston, TX 77040 Directions (346) 800-6001
Dr Juan Martin MD FAANS2600 North Loop W Ste 310, Houston, TX 77092 Directions (281) 653-2686
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- Oakbend Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Martin took care of my back pain in no time .
About Dr. Juan Martin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1265639777
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh Medical Centers
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
