Dr. Juan Martinez, MD

Cardiology
4.9 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Juan Martinez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with Cardiology; University Of New Mexico, Albuquerque, Nm

Dr. Martinez works at Cardiovascular & Hypertension Clinic of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiovascular & Hypertension Clinic of San Antonio
    1730 SW Military Dr Ste 110, San Antonio, TX 78221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 924-3278
  2. 2
    Craig Cardiovascular Center PA
    4125 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 615-1366
  3. 3
    Peripheral Vascular Associates P.A.
    5047 Sherri Ann Rd, San Antonio, TX 78233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 924-3278

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chest Pain
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Chest Pain
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Juan Martinez, MD

    • Cardiology
    Education & Certifications

    • Cardiology; University Of New Mexico, Albuquerque, Nm
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martinez works at Cardiovascular & Hypertension Clinic of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Martinez’s profile.

    Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Chest Pain, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

