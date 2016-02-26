Dr. Juan Martinez-Alvarado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez-Alvarado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Martinez-Alvarado, MD
Dr. Juan Martinez-Alvarado, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mulberry, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Martinez-Alvarado works at
1
Central Florida Health Care Inc. - Mulberry106 NW 9th Ave, Mulberry, FL 33860 Directions (866) 234-8534
Raymond Diehl3401 Capital Cir NE, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 386-2266
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Martinez is very professional, he cares about his patients and is very knowledgeable. Great Dr and will recommend him to all my friends.
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972569440
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
- Univ Of Pr
Dr. Martinez-Alvarado has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez-Alvarado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez-Alvarado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez-Alvarado works at
Dr. Martinez-Alvarado speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez-Alvarado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez-Alvarado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez-Alvarado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez-Alvarado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.