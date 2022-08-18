Dr. Juan Carlos Muniz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlos Muniz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Carlos Muniz, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Carlos Muniz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe Clinical Campus: Hospital Universitario Ramon Ruiz Arnau and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
Palm Beach Neuroscience Institute901 Village Blvd Ste 702, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 882-6214
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Muniz his an amazing physician!! His very into his patient care I truly recommend him!! Thank you Dr. Muniz for your time and listening to your patients!!!
About Dr. Juan Carlos Muniz, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1609065507
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- University of South Florida
- Va Caribbean Healthcare System
- Universidad Central Del Caribe Clinical Campus: Hospital Universitario Ramon Ruiz Arnau
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carlos Muniz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Carlos Muniz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlos Muniz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlos Muniz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlos Muniz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlos Muniz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.