Dr. Juan Nogueras, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Juan Nogueras, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida and Jupiter Medical Center.
CCF - Weston - Virgilio Salanga, MD2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cleveland Clinic Florida5701 N University Dr, Parkland, FL 33067 Directions (954) 518-7500
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Jupiter Medical Center
Dr. Nogueras and his staff are wonderful. I've only seen Dr. Nogueras 3-times so far and each time he has turned a "not so pleasant exam" in to one that wasn't too bad. I also want to comment that during my 3 appointmetns I was always seen on-time OR early. As a matter of fact I arrived 1-hour early for my most recent appointment and I was taken in 5-minutes after arrival! That's not too common with most doctors appointments. I highly trust and would recommend Dr. Nogueras to my friends, family, and to you. Added on 9-20-22 - Today I had surgery at Cleveland Clinic in Coral Springs preformed by Dr. Nogueras. Simply put nobody ever likes needing to have any type of surgery and the stress that comes with it. I couldn't have asked for a better experience having the procedure done at Cleveland Clinic in Coral Springs. Between the team of nurses and anesthesiologists plus having an amazing doctor like Dr. Nogueras made a scary and stressful procedure "easy". 5-STARS*****
- English, Spanish
- University Of Minnesota
- Columbia Presbyterian Med Center
- Columbia Presby MC
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Princeton University
