Dr. Juan Ojea, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Ojea, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Pedagogica Y Technologica De Colombia.
Locations
American Technical Academy Group Corp7990 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 266-1565
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor. I’ll recommend him to anyone. He’s very consistent and thorough!
About Dr. Juan Ojea, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114916608
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Pedagogica Y Technologica De Colombia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ojea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ojea has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ojea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ojea speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Ojea. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ojea.
