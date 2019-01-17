Dr. Juan Ortiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Ortiz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juan Ortiz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health and Scott Memorial Health.
Locations
Locations
Womens Physicians LLC207 Sparks Ave Ste 300, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 218-6589
Clark Memorial Health1220 Missouri Ave, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 218-6543
Baptist Health Louisville4000 Kresge Way, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-8100
Baptist Health Medical Group Hospital Medicine1850 State St, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 944-7701
Hospital Affiliations
- Clark Memorial Health
- Scott Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Cardiologist!!!! Better than that he is a great person he really cares about his patients.
About Dr. Juan Ortiz, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortiz has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ortiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.