Overview

Dr. Juan Ortiz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health and Scott Memorial Health.



Dr. Ortiz works at Womens Physicians LLC in Jeffersonville, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY and New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.