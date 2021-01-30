Overview of Dr. Juan Otero, MD

Dr. Juan Otero, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Este and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.



Dr. Otero works at Otero Medical Center in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.