Dr. Juan Palacios, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Juan Palacios, MD

Dr. Juan Palacios, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rio Grande City, TX. 

Dr. Palacios works at Specialty Clinic Rio Grande in Rio Grande City, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Palacios' Office Locations

    Specialty Clinic Rio Grande
    201 N FM 3167 Ste 106, Rio Grande City, TX 78582 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 638-7934
    Renaissance Endocrinology
    2609 Michaelangelo Dr, Edinburg, TX 78539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 362-5650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital At Renaissance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Overweight
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Overweight

Treatment frequency



Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Juan Palacios, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811284078
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Palacios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palacios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palacios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Palacios has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palacios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Palacios has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palacios.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palacios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palacios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

