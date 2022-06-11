Dr. Juan Paramo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paramo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Paramo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Juan Paramo, MD
Dr. Juan Paramo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Paramo's Office Locations
Mount Sinai Medical Center4300 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2397
Comprehensive Cancer Centers Inc4306 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2397
South Florida Heart Group PA2845 Aventura Blvd Ste 250, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (305) 692-1080
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient for about 3 years. He takes the time to thoroughly explain what you have, and what you need. He includes my wife in the discussions and builds a repour with us. He makes you feel like you are his only patient. His office staff, per and post op staff are the same. Extremely good at what they do, and manage to put you at ease in difficult situations.
About Dr. Juan Paramo, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1790715365
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Pontificia Universidad Javeriana
