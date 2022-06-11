Overview of Dr. Juan Paramo, MD

Dr. Juan Paramo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Paramo works at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Soft Tissue Sarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.