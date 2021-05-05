Dr. Juan Pardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Pardo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Juan Pardo, MD
Dr. Juan Pardo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Pardo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pardo's Office Locations
-
1
Care Center 10 Aventura2002 Medical Pkwy Ste 230, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 266-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pardo?
I can’t say enough good things about Dr. Pardo. He’s knowledgeable, direct, and takes the time to communicate thoroughly. He did a tremendous job with my surgery, and has been diligent in his follow up with me since then. I feel fortunate to have him as my surgeon and would recommend him to anyone without reservation.
About Dr. Juan Pardo, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1730223470
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pardo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pardo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pardo works at
Dr. Pardo has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Vertigo and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pardo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pardo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.