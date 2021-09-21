Overview of Dr. Juan Peschiera, MD

Dr. Juan Peschiera, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Peschiera works at Tri Health Surgical Institute in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.