Dr. Pineda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juan Pineda, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Pineda, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City.
Dr. Pineda works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Juan J. Pineda M.d.3300 Vawter School Rd, Columbia, MO 65203 Directions (573) 445-9764
-
2
Boone Hospital Center1600 E Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 815-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Hospital Center
- SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pineda?
Thanks
About Dr. Juan Pineda, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1386649812
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pineda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pineda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pineda works at
Dr. Pineda has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pineda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Pineda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pineda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pineda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pineda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.