Dr. Juan Posada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Posada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Posada, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Posada, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They graduated from Instituto de Ciencias de la Salud, C.E.S., Colombia and is affiliated with Opelousas General Health System and South Texas Health System Edinburg.
Dr. Posada works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Texas Health System Clinics #300500 E Ridge Rd Ste 300, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 630-5522
-
2
South Texas Health System Clinics2768 Pharmacy Rd, Rio Grande City, TX 78582 Directions (956) 487-5621
Hospital Affiliations
- Opelousas General Health System
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Posada?
Excellent listener. He is always checking and asking questions about patient situation. He is always concerned and devoted and passionate about helping others. He makes you laugh and his personality is friendly, loyal, and professional. My mother has a heart condition and thanks to Dr Posada's advice and recommendations, my mom is alive. God bless you Dr Posada.
About Dr. Juan Posada, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1437154739
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- The University of Miami School of Medicine
- Hosptial General de Medellin, Colombia
- Instituto de Ciencias de la Salud, C.E.S., Colombia
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Posada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Posada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Posada works at
Dr. Posada has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Posada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Posada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Posada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Posada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Posada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.