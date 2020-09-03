Dr. Juan Premoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Premoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Premoli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Juan Premoli, MD
Dr. Juan Premoli, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Memorial Hospital West and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Premoli's Office Locations
Uro-Medix - Hialeah7100 W 20th Ave Ste G154, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 466-9111
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Premoli is not just an excellent doctor, but he is a true professional and gentleman. He cares about his patients and does not treat them as a mere number like many doctors often do. I was very nervous about my appointment having never seen a urologist before, but still knowing what to expect and frankly, he allayed my fears and got me through the appointment. He explained the diagnosis and the treatment protocol and I could not have been more pleased with the visit overall. I can without any hesitation, recommend Dr. Juan Premoli!
About Dr. Juan Premoli, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1053375584
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Premoli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Premoli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Premoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Premoli has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Premoli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Premoli speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Premoli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Premoli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Premoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Premoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.