Dr. Juan Quintana, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Quintana, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina.
Locations
Centurion & Quintana Mds/Assoc4625 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 665-8422
Centurion Quintana MDs PA9526 NE 2nd Ave Ste 102, Miami Shores, FL 33138 Directions (305) 751-0007
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant office visit. Dr. Quintana took his time and listened to my concerns. I was able to speak to the Dr and get my problems resolved.
About Dr. Juan Quintana, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quintana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quintana has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Heart Disease and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quintana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Quintana speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Quintana. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quintana.
