Dr. Juan Quintero, MD

Breast Reconstruction Surgery
4.4 (21)
Map Pin Small Louisville, KY
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Juan Quintero, MD

Dr. Juan Quintero, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.

Dr. Quintero works at Quintero Plastic Surgery & Cosmetic Center in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Quintero's Office Locations

    JQ Plastic Surgery
    217 Breckenridge Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 895-1900
    Cassol Eye
    127 Fairfax Ave, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 895-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Localized Fat Deposits
Gynecomastia
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 06, 2020
    always friendly
    Tammy — Jan 06, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Juan Quintero, MD
    About Dr. Juan Quintero, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Reconstruction Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831397066
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Louisville Sch of Med
    Internship
    • Tulane Univesity Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
    Undergraduate School
    • Syracuse University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Quintero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quintero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quintero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quintero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quintero works at Quintero Plastic Surgery & Cosmetic Center in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Quintero’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Quintero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quintero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quintero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quintero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

