Dr. Juan Quintero, MD
Overview of Dr. Juan Quintero, MD
Dr. Juan Quintero, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Quintero's Office Locations
JQ Plastic Surgery217 Breckenridge Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 895-1900
Cassol Eye127 Fairfax Ave, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 895-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
always friendly
About Dr. Juan Quintero, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1831397066
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Sch of Med
- Tulane Univesity Medical Center
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- Syracuse University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quintero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quintero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quintero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Quintero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quintero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quintero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quintero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.