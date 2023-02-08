See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Stuart, FL
Dr. Juan Ramos, MD

Pain Medicine
4.9 (185)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Juan Ramos, MD

Dr. Juan Ramos, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Stuart, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Florida Health|University of Florida Health Science Center

Dr. Ramos works at South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Post-Laminectomy Syndrome and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ramos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
    1050 SE Monterey Rd Ste 204, Stuart, FL 34994
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  • HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 186 ratings
    Patient Ratings (186)
    5 Star
    (177)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 08, 2023
    He had read my file and knew what my problem was right away. Yet he listened to me — and my husband — and gave us a sensible solution to the problem. He was knowledgeable and we knew we we were in good hands and have hope of excellent results. Best possible visit!
    Sandra Burkhart — Feb 08, 2023
    Pain Medicine
    English
    1063770451
    • University Of Florida Health|University of Florida Health Science Center
    • Mayo Clinic|Mayo Clinic Jacksonville
    • New York Medical College|New York Medical College At Westchester Medical Center
    Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
