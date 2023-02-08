Dr. Juan Ramos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Ramos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Juan Ramos, MD
Dr. Juan Ramos, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Stuart, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Florida Health|University of Florida Health Science Center
Dr. Ramos works at
Dr. Ramos' Office Locations
South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine1050 SE Monterey Rd Ste 204, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 210-3053Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He had read my file and knew what my problem was right away. Yet he listened to me — and my husband — and gave us a sensible solution to the problem. He was knowledgeable and we knew we we were in good hands and have hope of excellent results. Best possible visit!
About Dr. Juan Ramos, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1063770451
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida Health|University of Florida Health Science Center
- Mayo Clinic|Mayo Clinic Jacksonville
- New York Medical College|New York Medical College At Westchester Medical Center
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramos accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ramos has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Post-Laminectomy Syndrome and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
186 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramos.
