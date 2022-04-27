Dr. Juan Raposo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raposo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Raposo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Juan Raposo, MD
Dr. Juan Raposo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lutz, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Morton Plant North Bay Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Raposo's Office Locations
The Center for Bone and Joint Disease16506 Pointe Village Dr Ste 109, Lutz, FL 33558 Directions (517) 618-9772Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Center for Bone and Joint - Brooksville10221 Yale Ave, Weeki Wachee, FL 34613 Directions (352) 632-6025Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday8:00am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Center for Bone & Joint Disease7544 Jacque Rd, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (517) 295-3813Thursday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He did a laminectomy on my lower back, and now I am able to walk without constant pain. I had some unforeseeable problems during surgery, and he saved my life, something previous doctors I had been to would have been able to do. He really cares about his patients, and their families. They have nothing but praise for him, and my care.
About Dr. Juan Raposo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1871572834
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Dr. Raposo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raposo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raposo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raposo has seen patients for Pelvic Fracture, Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raposo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raposo speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Raposo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raposo.
