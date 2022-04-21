Dr. Juan Rivera, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Rivera, DPM
Overview
Dr. Juan Rivera, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from 1994 and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, Morton Plant North Bay Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and St. Josephs Hospital - North.
Dr. Rivera works at
Locations
-
1
Ankle & Foot Center of Tampa Bay2835 W De Leon St Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 254-4747Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
New Port Richey2039 Little Rd Ste A, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 845-0880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- St. Josephs Hospital - North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone was kind and courteous. I was seen on a last minute basis as I was having a lot of pain and leaving on a trip. Dr Rivera is awesome! He explained everything about my issue and was so kind!
About Dr. Juan Rivera, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1003893538
Education & Certifications
- Miami Veteran's Administration Medical Center - Miami|Miami Veterans Administration Hospital
- 1994
