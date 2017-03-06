Overview

Dr. Juan Rivera, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.



Dr. Rivera works at Millennium Physician Group LLC in Punta Gorda, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.