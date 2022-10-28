Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juan Rivera, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Rivera, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Juan J Rivera MD PA4308 Alton Rd Ste 715, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Professional - knowledgeable efficient office team! Warm, hospitable, and gorgeous office environment. We are grateful to be his patients.
About Dr. Juan Rivera, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518012616
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
- University of Puerto Rico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hypotension and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rivera speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
