Dr. Juan Rolon, MD
Overview of Dr. Juan Rolon, MD
Dr. Juan Rolon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University Nacional De Asuncion and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Rolon works at
Dr. Rolon's Office Locations
El Paso Rio Grande OB/GYN Group, PA1900 N Oregon St Ste 305, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7671Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
All my questions were answered and my concerns were addressed. Dr. Rolon is a real doctor who cares
About Dr. Juan Rolon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1225036692
Education & Certifications
- HARPER HOSPITAL
- University Nacional De Asuncion
Dr. Rolon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rolon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rolon has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rolon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rolon speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Rolon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rolon.
