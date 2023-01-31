Dr. Romero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juan Romero, MD
Overview of Dr. Juan Romero, MD
Dr. Juan Romero, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Romero works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Romero's Office Locations
-
1
Hauppauge Office600 Northern Blvd Ste 216, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (631) 234-5666Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Riverhead Office47 Commerce Ave Ste 2, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 905-0666Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
-
3
Rockville Centre Office64 N Long Beach Rd, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 594-1010Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
-
4
Elmhurst Office9131 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 673-8070
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Romero?
Dr. Romero always always does his best to find out what is going on
About Dr. Juan Romero, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447299631
Education & Certifications
- Kresge Eye Institute Wayne State
- Ny Ear And Ear Infirmary Ny Med College
- Hosp of St Raphael Yale U|Hospital Of St Raphael Yale University
- Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romero works at
Dr. Romero has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Romero speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Romero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.