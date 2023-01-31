See All Ophthalmologists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Juan Romero, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (47)
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Juan Romero, MD

Dr. Juan Romero, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Romero works at LONG ISLAND VITRO RETINAL CONSULTANTS in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Riverhead, NY, Rockville Centre, NY and Elmhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Dr. Romero's Office Locations

    Hauppauge Office
    600 Northern Blvd Ste 216, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 234-5666
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Riverhead Office
    47 Commerce Ave Ste 2, Riverhead, NY 11901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 905-0666
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Rockville Centre Office
    64 N Long Beach Rd, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 594-1010
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Elmhurst Office
    9131 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 673-8070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina and Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 31, 2023
    Dr. Romero always always does his best to find out what is going on
    — Jan 31, 2023
    About Dr. Juan Romero, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1447299631
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kresge Eye Institute Wayne State
    Residency
    • Ny Ear And Ear Infirmary Ny Med College
    Internship
    • Hosp of St Raphael Yale U|Hospital Of St Raphael Yale University
    Medical Education
    • Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Romero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Romero has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Romero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

