See All Dermatologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Juan Rosario-Collazo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Juan Rosario-Collazo, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (9)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Juan Rosario-Collazo, MD is a Dermatologist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCH OF MED|Ponce School of Medicine.

Dr. Rosario-Collazo works at First Coast Dermatology in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Actinic Keratosis and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    First Coast Dermatology
    4479 BAYMEADOWS RD, Jacksonville, FL 32217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 731-8300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rash
Actinic Keratosis
Hair Loss
Rash
Actinic Keratosis
Hair Loss

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rosario-Collazo?

    Jan 23, 2020
    Dr. Rosario Collazo is a great dermatologist. While his credentials speak for themselves, he is also a most personable man. Dr. Rosario is kind, witty, and is capable of assuaging any fears the patient may experience. We should all be grateful to have this fine physician in our midst.
    Eileen Maguire — Jan 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Juan Rosario-Collazo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Juan Rosario-Collazo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rosario-Collazo to family and friends

    Dr. Rosario-Collazo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rosario-Collazo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Juan Rosario-Collazo, MD.

    About Dr. Juan Rosario-Collazo, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457321028
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Society for Mohs Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Damas Hospital|National Capital Consortium (National Naval Med Ctr/Walter Reed AMC)
    Residency
    Internship
    • Dmas Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • PONCE SCH OF MED|Ponce School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosario-Collazo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosario-Collazo works at First Coast Dermatology in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rosario-Collazo’s profile.

    Dr. Rosario-Collazo has seen patients for Rash, Actinic Keratosis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosario-Collazo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosario-Collazo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosario-Collazo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosario-Collazo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosario-Collazo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Juan Rosario-Collazo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.