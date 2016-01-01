Dr. Juan Rubio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Rubio, MD
Dr. Juan Rubio, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
1
Retina Associates of South Texas9910 Huebner Rd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 615-7600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Retina Associates of South Texas - San Antonio - Downtown315 N San Saba Ste 1105, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 615-7600
3
Retina Associates of South Texas, PA6801 McPherson Rd Ste 338, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 722-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1639148711
Education & Certifications
- Charles Retinal Inst
- Ochsner Med Foundation
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
