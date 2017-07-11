Overview of Dr. Juan Ruiz-Unger, MD

Dr. Juan Ruiz-Unger, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Ruiz-Unger works at South Miami Hospital in South Miami, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.