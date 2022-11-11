Overview of Dr. Juan Salazar, MD

Dr. Juan Salazar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Keralty Hospital Miami.



Dr. Salazar works at HCA Florida Miami-Dade Surgical Specialists - Kendall in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.