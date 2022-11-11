Dr. Juan Salazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Salazar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Juan Salazar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Keralty Hospital Miami.
HCA Florida Miami-Dade Surgical Specialists - Kendall8700 N Kendall Dr Ste 208, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 203-4324Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Keralty Hospital Miami
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- HealthSmart
- Heritage Summit HealthCare
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- PHCS
- Preferred Care Partners
- Prime Health Services
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
I need a surgery on my left inguinal hernia side , I had a surgery before on this hernia and was faulty I need it to have it repaired again and by the reviews I'm going to him for a second opinion .
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Mt Sinai Hosp
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Dr. Salazar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salazar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Salazar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Salazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salazar has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salazar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salazar speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Salazar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salazar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.