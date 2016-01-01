Dr. Juan Sanchez-Ramos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez-Ramos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Sanchez-Ramos, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Sanchez-Ramos' Office Locations
USF Health13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 396-9478Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Usf Dermatology Laboratory12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-6022
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1205859352
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
