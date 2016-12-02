Overview of Dr. Juan Sandoval, MD

Dr. Juan Sandoval, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Francisco Marroquin, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Sandoval works at NYU Langone Brooklyn Urology Associates - Marine Park in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.