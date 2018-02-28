Dr. Juan Santos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Santos, MD
Overview of Dr. Juan Santos, MD
Dr. Juan Santos, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They completed their residency with University of Miami|University Of Miami Affiliated Hospitals|University of Miami Hospital
Dr. Santos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Santos' Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Juan Santos, MD5402 Holly Rd Ste 2102, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 201-6447
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Santos?
I found Dr. Snatos to be a caring and competent physician. He reviewed my tests and went over them with me. The wait in his office was reasonable and his staff was friendly and considerate. I would recommend this Doctor very highy. He also does not rush his patients but listens and appropriately manages your health concerns.
About Dr. Juan Santos, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1376508101
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami|University Of Miami Affiliated Hospitals|University of Miami Hospital
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santos works at
Dr. Santos has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Santos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.