Dr. Juan Sardina, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Juan Sardina, DPM
Dr. Juan Sardina, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.
Dr. Sardina works at
Dr. Sardina's Office Locations
Sports & Orthopedic Center Boca Raton9325 Glades Rd Ste 205, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (561) 589-3035Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Boynton Beach10275 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste 200, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 453-2941
Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Lake Worth180 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 100, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 453-2714Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Wellington1221 S State Road 7 Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 453-2832Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sardina was very personable and explained exactly what my situation was and how the procedure will be done.
About Dr. Juan Sardina, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- JFK Medical Center
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sardina has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sardina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sardina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sardina has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sardina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sardina speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Sardina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sardina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sardina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sardina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.