Overview of Dr. Juan Sardina, DPM

Dr. Juan Sardina, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.



Dr. Sardina works at Sports & Orthopedic Center Boca Raton in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL, Atlantis, FL and Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.