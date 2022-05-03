See All Podiatric Surgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Juan Sardina, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.9 (44)
Map Pin Small Boca Raton, FL
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Juan Sardina, DPM

Dr. Juan Sardina, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.

Dr. Sardina works at Sports & Orthopedic Center Boca Raton in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL, Atlantis, FL and Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sardina's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sports & Orthopedic Center Boca Raton
    9325 Glades Rd Ste 205, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 589-3035
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Boynton Beach
    10275 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste 200, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 453-2941
  3. 3
    Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Lake Worth
    180 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 100, Atlantis, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 453-2714
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Wellington
    1221 S State Road 7 Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 453-2832
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Clonus Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Bone Transport to Correct Length or Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Burning Feet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Custom Made Foot Orthotic Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Foot Weakness Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Juan Sardina, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306099304
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • JFK Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Medical Education

