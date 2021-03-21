Dr. Schmukler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juan Schmukler, MD
Overview of Dr. Juan Schmukler, MD
Dr. Juan Schmukler, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oak Brook, IL. They graduated from University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmukler's Office Locations
- 1 2011 York Rd Ste 2000A, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Directions (312) 942-6641
- 2 1500 S Fairfield Ave Ste C1300, Chicago, IL 60608 Directions (773) 257-6601
-
3
Univ. Rheumatologists1611 W Harrison St Ste 510, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6641
-
4
Stroger Hospital Ffs1901 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 864-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very good bedside manner. Listens to concerns thoroughly and orders appropriate testing. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Juan Schmukler, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1538423975
Education & Certifications
- University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
