Dr. Juan Servat, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (95)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Juan Servat, MD

Dr. Juan Servat, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Athens, GA. They completed their fellowship with Beaumont Hospital

Dr. Servat works at Oculofacial Plastic Surgeons of Georgia in Athens, GA with other offices in Macon, GA, Woodstock, GA, Suwanee, GA, Villa Rica, GA and Milledgeville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Servat's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Athens
    700 Sunset Dr Ste 103, Athens, GA 30606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 604-4141
  2. 2
    Eye Center of Central Georgia
    1429 Oglethorpe St, Macon, GA 31201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 743-7061
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Woodstock
    900 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 302, Woodstock, GA 30189 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 604-4141
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Oculofacial Plastic Surgeons of Georgia
    3890 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 240, Suwanee, GA 30024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 604-4141
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Villa Rica
    705 Dallas Hwy, Villa Rica, GA 30180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 459-2022
  6. 6
    Milledgeville
    111 Fieldstone Dr Ste 100, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 453-9333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Cherokee
  • Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
  • Wellstar Douglas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Disorders
Tear Duct Disorders
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Eyelid Disorders
Tear Duct Disorders
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases

Treatment frequency



Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Blepharophimosis - Ptosis - Epicanthus Inversus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyebrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Tumor Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Lacrimal Disorders Chevron Icon
Lacrimal Gland Tumor Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nasolacrimal Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbit Tumor Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Diseases Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Orbital Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Orbital Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Carcinoma of the Eyelid Chevron Icon
Short Tarsus - Absence of Lower Eyelashes Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Conjunctiva Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 95 ratings
    Patient Ratings (95)
    5 Star
    (92)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Juan Servat, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255530762
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beaumont Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Yale University School Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Yale University
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Servat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Servat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Servat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Servat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Servat has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Servat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    95 patients have reviewed Dr. Servat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Servat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Servat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Servat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

