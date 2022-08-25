Overview of Dr. Juan Servat, MD

Dr. Juan Servat, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Athens, GA. They completed their fellowship with Beaumont Hospital



Dr. Servat works at Oculofacial Plastic Surgeons of Georgia in Athens, GA with other offices in Macon, GA, Woodstock, GA, Suwanee, GA, Villa Rica, GA and Milledgeville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.