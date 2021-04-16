Overview of Dr. Juan Socas, MD

Dr. Juan Socas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from Facultad de Medicina de la Universidad de Buenos Aires and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Socas works at Advanced Wound and Plastic Surgery Center in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Burn Injuries, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.