Dr. Juan Tejada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juan Tejada, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marietta, OH.
Dr. Tejada works at
Locations
1
Department of Gastroenterology400 Matthew St Ste 220, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
2
Department of Gastroenterology799 Farson St Ste 212, Belpre, OH 45714 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Drs. And associates are great. Everytime I call, I have to leave s voicemail and no one calls back. Left name, birthday and phone number twice.
About Dr. Juan Tejada, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tejada has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tejada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tejada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tejada works at
Dr. Tejada has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tejada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tejada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tejada.
