Dr. Juan Valdivia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valdivia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Valdivia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Juan Valdivia, MD
Dr. Juan Valdivia, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from 882 TRAINING GROUP and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Valdivia works at
Dr. Valdivia's Office Locations
-
1
Health Point Medical Group2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 460, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 879-4328
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valdivia?
Highly professional and educated surgeon, saved my husband life by performing very risky brain surgery! Highly recommend!!!! Thank you Dr.Juan Valdivia! God Blessing to you!!!!!!
About Dr. Juan Valdivia, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, French
- 1043413412
Education & Certifications
- 882 TRAINING GROUP
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valdivia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valdivia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valdivia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valdivia works at
Dr. Valdivia has seen patients for Brain Abscess and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valdivia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Valdivia speaks French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Valdivia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdivia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valdivia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valdivia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.