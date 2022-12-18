See All Neurosurgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Juan Valdivia, MD

Neurosurgery
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Juan Valdivia, MD

Dr. Juan Valdivia, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from 882 TRAINING GROUP and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Valdivia works at St Joseph Hospital in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Abscess and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Valdivia's Office Locations

    Health Point Medical Group
    2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 460, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 879-4328

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Abscess
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Brain Abscess
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain

Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 18, 2022
    Highly professional and educated surgeon, saved my husband life by performing very risky brain surgery! Highly recommend!!!! Thank you Dr.Juan Valdivia! God Blessing to you!!!!!!
    Kozyr family — Dec 18, 2022
    About Dr. Juan Valdivia, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1043413412
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • 882 TRAINING GROUP
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Valdivia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valdivia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Valdivia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Valdivia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Valdivia works at St Joseph Hospital in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Valdivia’s profile.

    Dr. Valdivia has seen patients for Brain Abscess and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valdivia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Valdivia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdivia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valdivia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valdivia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

