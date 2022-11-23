Overview of Dr. Juan Velasquez, MD

Dr. Juan Velasquez, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT EDWARD MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center, North Shore Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Velasquez works at Steward Multispecialty Associates Fort Lauderdale in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.