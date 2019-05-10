Dr. Juan Velazquez-Stuart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velazquez-Stuart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Velazquez-Stuart, MD
Overview of Dr. Juan Velazquez-Stuart, MD
Dr. Juan Velazquez-Stuart, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico, School Of Medicine, Medical Science Campus, San Juan, Puerto Rico and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Velazquez-Stuart works at
Dr. Velazquez-Stuart's Office Locations
-
1
Miller Surgical Assisting LLC2307 W Broward Blvd Ste 200, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Directions (954) 906-0591
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Velazquez-Stuart?
Dr Velazquez fue muy profesional al igual que todo su staff. Muy amables.
About Dr. Juan Velazquez-Stuart, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1740581180
Education & Certifications
- New Jersey Medical School, Rutgers University, Newark, Nj
- University Of Puerto Rico, School Of Medicine, Medical Science Campus, San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Velazquez-Stuart accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Velazquez-Stuart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Velazquez-Stuart works at
Dr. Velazquez-Stuart has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Velazquez-Stuart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Velazquez-Stuart speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Velazquez-Stuart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velazquez-Stuart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velazquez-Stuart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velazquez-Stuart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.