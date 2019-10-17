Dr. Juan Villalona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villalona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Villalona, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Villalona, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their residency with BRONX LEBANON HOSPITAL CENTER
Dr. Villalona works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Gastroenterology of Richmond, PC7229 Forest Ave Ste 106, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 392-5353
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Villalona?
He is a great dr. And has really helped us with our son. He listens to what i wants for my son and what is going on. Then communicates really well. Best gi dr ever.
About Dr. Juan Villalona, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1881625408
Education & Certifications
- BRONX LEBANON HOSPITAL CENTER
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villalona has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villalona accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villalona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villalona works at
Dr. Villalona has seen patients for Hernia, Gastritis and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villalona on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Villalona speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Villalona. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villalona.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villalona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villalona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.