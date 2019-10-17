See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Juan Villalona, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
2.6 (30)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Juan Villalona, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their residency with BRONX LEBANON HOSPITAL CENTER

Dr. Villalona works at Pediatric Gastroenterology of Richmond, PC in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastritis and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Gastroenterology of Richmond, PC
    7229 Forest Ave Ste 106, Richmond, VA 23226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 392-5353

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hernia
Gastritis
Hiatal Hernia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Oct 17, 2019
    He is a great dr. And has really helped us with our son. He listens to what i wants for my son and what is going on. Then communicates really well. Best gi dr ever.
    — Oct 17, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Juan Villalona, MD
    About Dr. Juan Villalona, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1881625408
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • BRONX LEBANON HOSPITAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Villalona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villalona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Villalona has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Villalona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Villalona works at Pediatric Gastroenterology of Richmond, PC in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Villalona’s profile.

    Dr. Villalona has seen patients for Hernia, Gastritis and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villalona on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Villalona. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villalona.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villalona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villalona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

