Overview

Dr. Juan Yordan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Yordan works at Juan C Yordan MD PA in Lady Lake, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.