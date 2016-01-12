Overview

Dr. Juan Zambrano, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Catolica De Santiago De Guayaquil, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Zambrano works at Jackson Medical Group in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.