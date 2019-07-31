Overview of Dr. Juan Zapata, MD

Dr. Juan Zapata, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They completed their residency with Weiss Memorial Hospital



Dr. Zapata works at Water's Edge Dermatology in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL, Lauderhill, FL and Pompano Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.