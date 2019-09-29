Dr. Juan Zarza-Moreno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zarza-Moreno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Zarza-Moreno, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Zarza-Moreno, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Doral, FL.
Locations
1
Clinisanitas2000 Nw 87th Ave, Doral, FL 33172 Directions (305) 718-9191
2
Guidwell Sanitas I LLC7135 Sw 117th Ave, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (844) 665-4827
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
The most profesional doctor I have the opportunity to talk with. Pasión for helping others. Outstanding knowledge and dedication.
About Dr. Juan Zarza-Moreno, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1275846883
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Dr. Zarza-Moreno has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zarza-Moreno accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zarza-Moreno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zarza-Moreno speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zarza-Moreno. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarza-Moreno.
