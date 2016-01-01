Overview of Dr. Juan Zeik, MD

Dr. Juan Zeik, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, Roseau and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Zeik works at Acadiana Renal Physicians in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.