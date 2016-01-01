Dr. Julien has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juana Julien, MD
Overview
Dr. Juana Julien, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Locations
Jm Julien MD PA8950 SW 74th Ct Ste 1408, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 274-7878Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Juana Julien, MD
- 38 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Julien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Julien has seen patients for Impetigo, Warts and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Julien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Julien speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Julien. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Julien.
