Dr. Juanita Edwards, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juanita Edwards, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cypress, TX. They completed their residency with University Tx Med School At Houston
Dr. Edwards works at
Locations
Cypress Interventional Pain Consultants21212 Northwest Fwy Ste 525, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 517-0020
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thankful for Dr. Edwards and her stellar bedside manner.
About Dr. Juanita Edwards, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1659595478
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School At Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edwards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
