Overview of Dr. Juanita Huggins, DO

Dr. Juanita Huggins, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland.



Dr. Huggins works at OB/GYN Associates of North Jersey in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.