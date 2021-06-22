Dr. Juanita Jenyons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juanita Jenyons, MD
Overview of Dr. Juanita Jenyons, MD
Dr. Juanita Jenyons, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Dartmouth College.
Dr. Jenyons works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jenyons' Office Locations
-
1
Davale Inc449 AVENUE C, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 823-2334Tuesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday2:00pm - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jenyons?
Dr. Jenyons was very good, and very helpful, understanding and kind--the only downside I can think of was that her waiting room was always full! FYI, I'm a former patient of Dr. Jenyons (former only because I got new insurance and she's not in the network--I liked her a lot and would have stayed with her if I could have). Someone here posted false bad ratings about her doing lipo and tummy tucks. That's ridiculous -- she's a gyno/obst -- she doesn't do lipo and tummy tucks! I would have reported those ratings or responded to them if I could have, but since I cannot, I will leave a good rating.
About Dr. Juanita Jenyons, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457352833
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth College
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenyons has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenyons accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenyons works at
Dr. Jenyons speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenyons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenyons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.